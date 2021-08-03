Walton County Schools preparing for school to start next Tuesday

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come August 10th, the halls of Walton County schools will be filled with students, teachers, and school staff once again.

“Everyone is excited about coming back, I haven’t heard a single student say ‘I don’t want to come back to school’”, Freeport High School Principal Donna Simmons said.

Some students at Freeport High School were so excited, they stopped by early to help decorate the campus.

“We have actually had students here today helping with bulletin boards; we have had our clubs and our sports teams here beautifying our campus,” Simmons said.

And after the last year, teachers and students say they are just ready to go back for a normal school year.

“We are really kind of ready to get a fresh start,” Walton County School District Superintendent Russell Hughes said.

Hughes said it looks like that’s going to happen, but is still cautious.

“When it comes to masks, masks are totally optional last year we were highly recommending masks at school and mandatory on buses, but it is totally optional now,” Hughes said.

And class schedules are going back to what they used to be.

“Last year we were on a block schedule we are going back to our seven-period day which I think will be much better for everybody concerned,” Simmons said.

Freeport Principal Donna Simmons adds the beginning of this 2021 school year will be business as usual, but just with a little bit more precaution in mind.

