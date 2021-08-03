Thousands raised during News4 Make-A-Wish telethon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thousands of dollars were raised during this year’s annual News4 Make-A-Wish telethon.

For the fourth straight year News4 teamed up with Make-A-Wish Alabama to provide much needed funds and resources that will benefit children with critical illnesses across the state.

Here in the Wiregrass three children have been granted wishes during News4 telethons. Two children received campers to take family trips on while one child received a swimming pool.

You can still give by texting WISHES to 243725.

In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses.

Make-A-Wish traces its inspiration to Christopher James Greicius, an energetic 7-year-old boy battling leukemia who wishes to be a police officer. In 1980, his Phoenix community came together to make his wish come true. Little did Chris know that his wish would create a movement that would transform millions of lives.

Today, Make-A-Wish has granted hundreds of thousands of life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Wishes that give families hope through dark times, strength to persevere and experiences that forever change their lives.

Make-A-Wish Alabama spent 74% of every dollar on wish granting and related program expenses in 2020. Only 7% of every dollar was spent on management and general costs and 19% was allocated to fundraising.

