Rain Chances To Drop

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop over the coming days as high temperatures gradually climb. Isolated PM showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday will turn into stray activity for Thursday and Friday. Look for upper 80s Wednesday, with lower 90s for highs for the latter portion of the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

