Progress is being made on Dale County Sheriff Office new training facility

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a project that has been 10 years in the making. With years of suffering from a lack of funding, a new training facility for the Dale County Sheriff’s Office is closer to becoming a reality after the Dale County Commission recently the approved funding for the project. Their training facility was once operated out of a donated trailer

“It’s just inadequate now we can’t get enough people in it and it’s just structurally not safe anymore,” Kendall Hatfield – Dale County Deputy Sheriff, Use of Force Instructor.

The new facility offers a lot more room.

“It’s going to be a six-thousand-foot training facility it will have a large 33 by 50-foot classroom,” said Hatfield.

Offering 24-hour gym access for deputies to maintain their physical and mental health, but also expanding their training capabilities and community outreach.

“Having this nice of a facility we can bring in outside training and get training that we normally wouldn’t have access to because we can bring in instructors they’ve got enough facility here to train with and a nice enough facility to train with they can use that place we can increase our community outreach doing our community firearm safety program we’ve done over a thousand people now and we will be able to double that each year now,” said Hatfield.

All while giving them the ability to keep their deputies close to home.

“It’s very important because a lot of people don’t know we service about 20 difference agencies here in dale county at our range we do everything from state federal and local law enforcement agencies so this is really beneficial for all of us in the area because we can actually come here and get the training and keep our resources here in town instead of sending them out of town,” said Hatfield.

Construction on the Dale County Sheriff’s Office new training facility should be completed in about three months.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

