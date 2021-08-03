Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded in Tennessee workplace shooting; gunman dead

The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.
The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business and was later fatally shot by police.

Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets the suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

Aaron said the suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers.

Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June.

His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More road construction coming to Dothan’s Hwy 84 West
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Elba Dam
Elba Dam FERC license surrendered
Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse...
Enterprise woman accused of striking child with cell phone cord
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her

Latest News

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge
Wiregrass sees an uptick in vaccine interest.
Wiregrass sees an uptick in vaccine interest
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in...
Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple
WTVY News 4 at Six
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3