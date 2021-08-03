Advertisement

Ozark-Dale County Library hosting Rosa Parks exhibit

By Abby Nelson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Take a trip through history at the Ozark-Dale County Library, as they host the traveling Rosa Parks exhibit from the Rosa Parks museum in Montgomery.

The museum is housed where Rosa Parks was arrested in December of 1955 and now the Rosa Parks museum has taken history on the road.

“And then we have these two traveling exhibits that we were fortunate enough to get through a grant from IMLS, The Institute for Museum and Library Services,” said Donna Beisel – Assistant Director of the Rosa Parks Museum.

Spreading their mission to libraries throughout the state of Alabama.

“Our mission is to share the story of misses Parks and the countless other individuals who made the Montgomery bus boycott a success,” said Beisel.

Making their way to the Wiregrass, to the Ozark-Dale County Library.

“Well libraries we are the center for education we like to spread education and literacy and Rosa Parks is something close to us it’s important to Alabama it is important to everyone and it’s close to us because of our connection with Johnny Trawick as well as in henry county where there’s a connection as well where her grandparents lived,” said Joni Wood – Ozark-Dale County Library Administrative Assistant.

While hosting the exhibit, the library has planned additional activates every Tuesday for the month of August.

“So, Mr. Johnny Trawick he is a distant relative of Rosa Parks, and I held a recorded interview with him a couple times and we will have his interview as a presentation on August 17th at 2 o’clock and he has lots of several Rosa Parks stories to share they are all wonderful and amazing and you really get to see how humble of a person she was,” said Wood.

The library will also be holding a scavenger hunt for those who visit the exhibit. Completed scavenger hunts will be entered for a chance to win free tickets to the Rosa Parks museum in Montgomery.

The Rosa Parks exhibit will be on display at the library starting August 3rd through August 26th from 10am until 6:30pm.

Additional events being held:

Tuesday, August 10th, at 2pm Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott

  • A special presentation presented by Mrs. Donna Beisel.

Tuesday, August 17th, at 2pm: Stories of Rosa.

  • Recorded interview with Mr. Johnny Trawick, distant relative of Rosa Parks, sharing stories about her and the signed check on display at the Library.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

More road construction coming to Dothan’s Hwy 84 West
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse...
Enterprise woman accused of striking child with cell phone cord
Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman

Latest News

Dothan bans journalists from witnessing vote count
Rosa Parks Exhibit
Rosa Parks Exhibit
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-03
A little cooler today
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
Gov. Ivey, KultureCity and others to discuss mental health at 10 a.m.