Ozark-Dale County Library hosting Rosa Parks exhibit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Take a trip through history at the Ozark-Dale County Library, as they host the traveling Rosa Parks exhibit from the Rosa Parks museum in Montgomery.

The museum is housed where Rosa Parks was arrested in December of 1955 and now the Rosa Parks museum has taken history on the road.

“And then we have these two traveling exhibits that we were fortunate enough to get through a grant from IMLS, The Institute for Museum and Library Services,” said Donna Beisel – Assistant Director of the Rosa Parks Museum.

Spreading their mission to libraries throughout the state of Alabama.

“Our mission is to share the story of misses Parks and the countless other individuals who made the Montgomery bus boycott a success,” said Beisel.

Making their way to the Wiregrass, to the Ozark-Dale County Library.

“Well libraries we are the center for education we like to spread education and literacy and Rosa Parks is something close to us it’s important to Alabama it is important to everyone and it’s close to us because of our connection with Johnny Trawick as well as in henry county where there’s a connection as well where her grandparents lived,” said Joni Wood – Ozark-Dale County Library Administrative Assistant.

While hosting the exhibit, the library has planned additional activates every Tuesday for the month of August.

“So, Mr. Johnny Trawick he is a distant relative of Rosa Parks, and I held a recorded interview with him a couple times and we will have his interview as a presentation on August 17th at 2 o’clock and he has lots of several Rosa Parks stories to share they are all wonderful and amazing and you really get to see how humble of a person she was,” said Wood.

The library will also be holding a scavenger hunt for those who visit the exhibit. Completed scavenger hunts will be entered for a chance to win free tickets to the Rosa Parks museum in Montgomery.

The Rosa Parks exhibit will be on display at the library starting August 3rd through August 26th from 10am until 6:30pm.

Additional events being held:

Tuesday, August 10th, at 2pm Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott

A special presentation presented by Mrs. Donna Beisel.

Tuesday, August 17th, at 2pm: Stories of Rosa.

Recorded interview with Mr. Johnny Trawick, distant relative of Rosa Parks, sharing stories about her and the signed check on display at the Library.

