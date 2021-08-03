A little cooler today

SYNOPSIS – Quiet to start the morning today will be cooler then we have bene over the past week. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow will be more of the same, but the rain chances will be more isolated. We dry out as we head into the last half of the week and temperatures warm back up into the lower 90s. Isolated rain chances return on Saturday but the rest of the week looks great.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds N 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 89°. Winds SE 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

