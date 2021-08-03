Advertisement

Gov. Ivey, KultureCity and others to discuss mental health at 10 a.m.

File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Mental Health and KultureCity Tuesday to discuss mental health.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the joint news conference will be held at 10 a.m. WSFA 12 News will provide coverage of this news conference online on our mobile app and Facebook.

WATCH: Gov. Ivey, KultureCity and others discuss mental health

KultureCity is a non-profit organization recognized throughout the nation for utilizing its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for individuals with sensory needs or invisible disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More road construction coming to Dothan’s Hwy 84 West
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse...
Enterprise woman accused of striking child with cell phone cord
Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman

Latest News

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Two young entrepreneurs have created a business selling what they are calling lucky shells, and...
Brother and sister duo create their own business
“Tired of Giving In” provides an overview of Mrs. Parks and the success of the Montgomery Bus...
Rosa Parks traveling exhibits coming to Ozark Dale County Library
National Night Out is a great way to meet community members and meet your local Police Officers.
Enterprise encourages community to come out for national Night Out on August 3
Left to Right: Bob Mills District Treasurer, Tom Mann past District Governor (PDG), Dell...
Harry Bruce McNeal installed as Rotary District 6880 Governor