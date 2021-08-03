Elba Dam FERC license surrendered

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Elba hydro dam has been part of the pea river for more than 100 years.

Last week it was announced the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s license for the dam has been surrendered.

The dam sits four miles south of Elba.

“Two and a half decades or so ago, a retired Corps of Engineers guy bought it, put it back into service where it was generating electricity,” said Michael Mullen, Southeast Alabama representative for Alabama Scenic River Trail.

Not only does this effect the fish and freshwater mussels but also the city and citizens of Elba.

“When we get into a flood situation when the dam was there that actually made the water at Elba two or three feet higher than it would be if the dam wasn’t there so it would put pressure on the levees,” Mullen continued. “When you have a dam like that it also can cause more downstream bank erosion.”

Floods in the last decade have been a cause for concern.

“It damaged the dam took the dam out and it got to where, in the last year, basically the earth filled part of the dam is not there anymore,” said Mullen

As for what will happen to the dam, is still up in the air.

“They’re supposed to have a meeting, Septemberish and decide what resources are needed, whether they’re going to take out the whole dam or just part of the dam as some of the concrete structure and stuff may be left there, that’s yet to be determined,” Mullen finished.

Removal of the dam would also give paddlers more stretch of the river to enjoy.

