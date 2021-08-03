Dothan bans journalists from witnessing vote count

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Dothan will ban reporters from polling places when results are counted tonight, something that could cast a shadow over results.

Media members are usually allowed to witness vote retrieval by election officials who then share those figures with journalists for news gathering purposes.

In fact, one Alabama law requires reporters to be admitted upon request.

That law states that after the last person has voted, “Election officials shall then open the counting compartment in the presence of (poll) watchers and of at least one representative of any newspaper or press association which cares to be represented, giving full view of all the counter numbers.”

Dothan has chosen not to abide by that law, arguing that in 2016 the legislature repealed the statute for certain municipalities, one of them Dothan.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office backs that claim but neither it nor the city has provided a specific law that keeps reporters out.

When first questioned about the banning of reporters, city spokesperson Vincent Vincent pointed to another Alabama law, one that keeps everyone but voters, election officials, and law enforcement at least 30 feet from entrances polling place entrances.

However, that law intended to stop campaigning near those entrances would no longer be needed once polls close.

Afterwards, city spokesperson Vincent Vincent used the 2016 bill as a reason to bar reporters though could not articulate a law that backs his claim and referred other questions to the Alabama Secretary of State.

Election officials elsewhere in Alabama, speaking on background. said they not allowing journalist to witness vote count creates an appearance of potential voter fraud.

Dothan promises to post results on a window of polling places.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

