Coffee County organizations provide school supply relief, COVID-19 vaccinations for community

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Buying school supplies can be expensive for families facing financial struggles.

That’s why the Coffee County Family Services Center, Pilgrims Enterprise, and the Alabama Department of Public Health partnered together for a Back to School Bash for the community Tuesday.

300 registered families went to the Enterprise Parks and Rec Center to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.

“They get socks and underwear, and two pairs of new shoes today too. So they can start out school in a great way,” said Judy Crowley, the Executive Director of the Coffee County Family Services Center.

The Coffee County Health Department was there with the ADPH to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible, including students 12-years-old and older who had parental consent.

“There are a lot of people in the community who are interested in the vaccine. We’ve seen an influx of people coming in because of the increased numbers in cases,” said Kyle Odom, Assistant District Administrator of the Southeastern Public Health District.

Nurses were also there answer questions the families might have about the vaccines.

“People are concerned or maybe skeptical, you know, about it, just ask questions or do your research and make that informed decision on what’s best for them,” Odom said.

Organizers say the event was to help the Coffee County community start the new school year on the right track before the first bell rings.

“Many of these families are hard working families. They’re living paycheck to paycheck who just can’t buy backpacks filled with 43 items in it. Some of these school lists are very large, and the school needs those things,” Crowley said.

As part of Tuesday’s festivities, Pilgrims Enterprise held a drawing for those who got vaccinated at the clinic. One lucky person won meat for a year through its’ sweepstakes campaign.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.