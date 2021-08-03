Coffee County commissioner announces candidacy for Alabama State Senate

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

A Coffee County Commissioner has announced he will be running for State Senate District 31.

This comes after incumbent Senator Jimmy Holley announced he will not seek re-election

Coffee County District 3 Commissioner Josh Carnley shared the decision with News4 Monday.

“I’ve just always enjoyed serving people and I want to continue that service. I’ve served since 2012 in Coffee County as a commissioner and I’d like to continue to do that, in the state senate.”

The primaries for this seat will be in May of 2022.

