In bone marrow milestone, Ga. Cancer Center celebrates 1,000 transplants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A major milestone: 1,000 people have been helped through bone marrow transplants. The Georgia Cancer Center crossed that milestone Tuesday. We sat down with patient number 1,000 ahead of her surgery.

Lauren Jackson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I was devastated and scared, very. Something very cliché, didn’t think it would happen to me,” said Jackson.

She lives in Savannah, and was sent to the Georgia Cancer Center for treatment this year.

“I have a great team back at home and the team here is phenomenal and I’m OK, I’m OK, it’s going to be OK,” she said.

Lauren is the 1,000th person to receive a bone marrow transplant at the Georgia Cancer Center. She says she finds a lot of peace knowing there were 999 people helped before her.

“I’m nervous and excited. Excited to begin this process and be apart of history and this hospital,” she said.

The Georgia Cancer Center celebrated the huge accomplishment with a ceremony.

“I want to thank all of those 1,000 patients and their families. Thank you for letting us be a part of your journey and thank you for being a part of ours.”

Lauren’s wife, Chris, says they’re ready to take on life after surgery.

“We’re just ready to get this done and get her healthy again and out doing the things she wants to do,” said Chris Karamalikis, Lauren’s wife.

Lauren says for anyone experiencing what she is just keep moving forward.

“One hour at a time, one day at a time, one foot in front of the other, do not stop even on those bad days, tomorrow is going to be better,” said Jackson.

Lauren had her bone marrow transplant Tuesday morning. She says her next plan of action is to do a lot of traveling.

