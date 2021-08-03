Advertisement

ADPH’s “Back to School Guidance Toolkit” leaves mask mandates up to school systems

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released their “Back to School Guidance Toolkit” for the 2021-2022 school year. Leaving it up to individual school systems on whether or not they will mandate masks for students and staff.

This toolkit is 17 pages is in compliance with CDC guidelines, which include recommendations that children 12 and older and adults get the COVID-19 vaccine and for persons who are not vaccinated to correctly and consistently wear masks, wash hands, social distance and follow other preventive measures.

Corey Kirkland, ADPH Southeastern District Administrator, said by maintaining these procedures, it will help keep students from having to leave the classroom for quarantine when it comes to exposures to the virus. This will help in avoiding empty classrooms or virtual schooling this school year.

Kirkland said they understand how hard the last school year was for these students and teachers.

“I think it’s going to be difficult at times but I think as well that children need to be in school,” Kirkland said. “It’s better for them socially, better for their education, and we certainly hope this next year will be a better year but I do think there will be some days that are difficult but again we are happy to work with them in any way that we can.”

Kirkland said they have guided several school districts who have reached out and will continue to do so.

