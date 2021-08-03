2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Kinston Bulldogs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Kinston Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after going 2-7 in 2020.

The team seems to be in good shape to do so with an older squad returning to the field made up of about 20 junior and senior guys.

So a huge boost for the the Bulldogs coming out with a high-level of experience that will be much needed for their tough Class 1A Region 1 schedule, which includes games against powerhouse teams like Brantley, Florala and Samson.

Head Coach Rudy Free is entering his third season with the dawgs, and says it is all about instilling confidence into his guys this year so Kinston can come out on top.

“I think we’re at a point now, where we’ve got to start competing and win us some games people don’t think we should win,” said Free. ”I think that’s the key, is getting our guys confident and knowing they can compete with everybody on the schedule. You know, win those games people don’t think we can. I think this is the year to do that.”

Kinston opens its season at home with Houston Academy August 20.

