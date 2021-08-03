2020 sets record for drug overdoses in the U.S.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the city’s number one problem, opioid abuse. The Centers for Disease Control reports 2020 was a record year in drug overdoses for the United States.

The CDC reports almost 93,000 drug deaths across the country in 2020. That is a 29 percent increase from the previous record of 72,000 overdoses.

Many blame this increase on the pandemic.

“The number one reason is going to be because of the global pandemic,” Ashley Floreno, prevention specialist at SpectraCare, said.

Floreno said the COVID-19 pandemic led to many people losing contact with their support system, several counselors being readily unavailable and made people fearful of getting the virus. All reasons that led to not seeking the medical attention they need.

So instead they turned to opioids.

“Our local rescue service has reported in 2019 they received a total of 574 calls for overdoses and a little over halfway through in 2020 we were already at 470 calls for overdoses,” Floreno said.

75 percent of these calls involve opioids and a large increase in heroin use, according to Floreno.

“The opioid crisis is a real thing and it’s dangerous,” Sergeant Jason Adkins, Dothan Police Department, said.

Sgt. Adkins said they are seeing more cases involving prescription opioid pills.

“People are taking them not as they are directed to by a doctor or by what the label says on the medicines, causing an overdose,” Sgt. Adkins said.

Along with more serious drugs.

“One of the biggest things and the more dangerous things we are dealing with here more recently is Fentanyl,” Sgt. Adkins said. “It takes very very minuet amount to cause an overdose.”

Combatting this crisis is dangerous for not only people abusing opioids, but for those working to prevent it as well, like law enforcement.

“We’ll definitely work it to the best of our abilities,” Sgt. Adkins said. “We also have to be careful.”

Careful for their own safety and the safety of others.

“Someone like an innocent bystander or even like a child can get into it and have an overdose,” Sgt. Adkins said.

Floreno said even if someone is not directly affected, it still affects the community.

“With higher drug use it comes with higher crime rates,” Floreno said. “We’ve got employ productivity, they are struggling right now trying to find employees but with the drug usage it’s going to be even harder to find quality employees to run businesses.”

The Dothan Police Department takes each of these cases very seriously and said they need help from the public to put an end to this crisis. If you have any information, please call the DPD to report it call the Crimestoppers at (334)793-7000. Tips can be anonymous.

Click here to get help.

