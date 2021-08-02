Wiregrass 211 season impact as eviction moratorium expires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the nation’s eviction moratorium drew closer to its expiration, one non-profit saw an increase of calls from those needing assistance.

“We knew when this moratorium happened, that our calls would spike. We feel like they’re going to go much higher than they are now,” said Wiregrass 211 Director David Duke.

Duke tells WTVY that Wiregrass 211 received hundreds of extra calls for assistance, with most of the calls from asking about housing and rent-related questions.

“That could be someone that’s homeless needing housing; or people that need rent assistance; people that are moving from place to place and need a little guidance with what’s available in low-income housing,” Duke said.

The non-profit is working with the state Department of Education to help homeless public school students and their families. Volunteers are also making the public aware of other state programs available for those who need rent relief assistance.

“We’re doing our best to stay on top of that- especially like rent assistance. A lot of people may not be aware of the state ERA program that is still available that can help people by providing rent assistance. Not just rent, it can help pay their utilities. And it’s not just for renters, but its also for landlords, as well,” said Duke.

211 volunteers are also answering calls about food, utilities and employment assistance.

“We all know that there are many many jobs available in our area. And so that’s something that we’ve definitely seen just in the last couple of weeks, people are wanting to know where they need to go, what they need to do to get a job,” said Duke.

Duke’s encourages those needing assistance to pick up the phone and ask for help, no matter how hard that may be.

“You know, there are going to be a lot of people that are going to get evicted. And right, wrong, or not, we’re not here to judge anything like that. But we do know those that are evicted are going to picking up their phones and calling 2-1-1,” Duke said. “We’re here to listen to them and help come up with resources based upon where they’re calling from and their area that can help.”

If you need help connecting to those resources, you can simply dial 2-1-1 to speak with one of 2-1-1′s live volunteers.

