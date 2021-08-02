Two teens charged with felonies after BB gun shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers are facing felony charges after allegedly shooting another teen with a BB gun, causing a significant injury.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say on July 12th, they responded to a report of a black truck driving along 30A with a passenger shooting people at random with a BB gun.

Deputies say they responded to a 17-year-old who was shot in the arm.

At the time, the suspect was charged with battery and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, both misdemeanors.

Deputies say they learned of a 15-year-old who had a significant injury to his eye. They say the teen was taken to an area hospital then transferred to Gainesville for surgery.

The suspect from the first case, Jayden Schlegel, of Walton County, is now also charged with aggravated battery and firing a missile into an occupied vehicle. Also charged is Luke Drexler, 17, who is believed to be the driver of the truck, is charged with principle to aggravated battery and principle to firing into an occupied vehicle, both felony charges.

