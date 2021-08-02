Southeast Health: Hematology and Oncology Clinic moves to Cancer Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Hematology and Oncology Clinic will begin seeing patients on Monday, August 2 in their new location on the first floor main lobby of Southeast Health Medical Center across from Starbucks.

Patients will enter the clinic from Entrance 3 on the upper level of the East Parking Garage, which features a covered drop off and pick up area, as well as convenient parking.

The Hematology and Oncology Clinic, which moved from the second floor of the Doctors Building, will now be part of the Southeast Health Cancer Center. The move brings radiation oncology and chemotherapy infusion, as well as oncology and hematology in a convenient location adjacent to one another. Radiation oncology and chemotherapy infusion patients will continue to enter at the cancer center entrance facing East Main Street.

Board-certified physicians Krishnamohan R. Basarakodu, MD, Sri Laxmi Valasareddi, MD, and Mazen Zaarour, MD provide diagnosis and treatment plans for blood disorders and cancers at the Hematology and Oncology Clinic. They also collaborate closely with radiation oncology and chemotherapy infusion to guide appropriate treatment plan for their patients.

