Sign up this week for fall Leisure Services programs

(WTVY)
By Press Release: Dothan Leisure Services
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - Dothan Leisure Services will hold Fall Program Registration at Andrew Belle Community Center, Doug Tew Therapeutic Center, Walton Park, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Park beginning Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Registration hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. For those that miss the three-day registration time frame, remaining slots will be filled on a first come basis beginning August 9. Fall Program Registration includes our after-school program, therapeutic day program, Special Olympics programs, information on swimming lessons, and other classes offered at various recreation centers.

The After-school program, which will be held at Andrew Belle, Walton Park, Westgate Recreation Center, and Wiregrass Park, operates Monday-Friday, 2:30-6 p.m. and is open to boys and girls ages 6-12. This is a supervised program that provides children with homework assistance, arts and crafts, and games. Supper and a snack are also provided. The cost is $40 per month; however, children that qualify for the free and reduced lunch program and/or Medicaid will receive a 50% discount on all fees. Parents must bring their approval letter from the school system and/or Medicaid Card to receive the discount. All new participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate to registration. The After-school program begins Monday, August 16.

For additional information on Dothan Leisure Services Fall Programs, please contact the office at 334.615.3700, visit us online at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram (@dothanleisureservices.)

