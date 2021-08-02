Showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Quiet to start the morning but showers and storms will start to move in later this afternoon, temperatures will top out around 90 degrees today. We do cool off a little by tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances stick around all week but Thursday and Friday look to be the driest days, by then the afternoon highs will be back up to around 90 degrees so overall not a bad looking week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds W 5-10 mph 90%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy, rain ends late. Low near 73°. Winds Light SE 30%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds Variable 5 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.