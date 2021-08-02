Advertisement

Rain Chances And Clouds To Help Break The Heat

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A few showers will continue for the overnight, with scattered activity on Tuesday as temperatures ease, with highs only reaching the middle 80s. We’ll see rain chance drop for later in the week as temps climb back into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low near 73°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

