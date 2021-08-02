Pilgrim’s to hold Enterprise vaccination clinic, give away free meat for a year

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) – Pilgrim’s Enterprise today announced it will hold a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic and give away free meat for a year to one lucky winner who gets vaccinated. In partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the clinic will be held on Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jug Brown Recreation Center (421 E. Lee St.).

As part of Pilgrim’s goal to vaccinate Americans in the rural communities where the company operates, it is awarding one winner who receives their first vaccine at the clinic with free beef, pork and chicken to feed a family of four for a year. There will also be a giveaway for four cases of chicken. Over half of Pilgrim’s Enterprise team members have been vaccinated to date.

“Protecting our team members, loved ones and neighbors is a top priority,” said David Massey, Pilgrim’s Enterprise complex manager. “This vaccination clinic is a great opportunity for the Enterprise community to come out and do their part to help put an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Pilgrim’s has promoted vaccination among its workforce of more than 31,000 U.S. employees with great success. The company’s vaccination program includes onsite clinics, paid time off, a $100 incentive bonus and a multi-lingual education campaign. Pilgrim’s wants to help raise local community vaccination rates to help safeguard its hometowns across the country.

The Pilgrim’s “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year” sweepstakes campaign builds on the company’s Hometown Strong initiative, a $20 million investment in local communities where Pilgrim’s operates. Learn more here.