More road construction coming to Dothan’s Hwy 84 West

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - Midsouth Paving plans to begin placing road work signs in early August to indicate the start of the road widening project on US 84 West, between Bel Aire Drive and John D. Odom Road.

Current work on West Main Street, associated with the Ross Clark Circle widening project, will be coordinated with this widening project. The additional lanes on West Main Street in the RCC widening project are planned to be re-striped and openedby the end of August. The initial work on this project will include median clearing and other aspects of road work preparation. This work will also include curb work and widening in the eastbound lane of West Main Street, just east of Flowers Chapel Road. This curb work and widening is planned to occur while the current traffic setup in the RCC project is in place and will be completed before opening all the lanes in the RCC project on West Main Street. A lane shift is planned along the westbound lanes of West Main Street from Bel Aire Drive to John D. Odom Road toward the north side of West Main Street to allow work in the median to take place. The lane shift is planned to occur in conjunction with the opening of the lanes in the RCC project. This lane shift allows for the same number of lanes for traffic flow as there arecurrently on West Main Street. This will only narrow each lane by a small amount.