Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Cullman.

The Alabama Republican Party posted the announcement Monday on the ALGOP website.

The Save America rally will be at York Family Farms on County Road 469 in Cullman on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Trump will speak at 7:00 p.m.

Timeline of Events:

2:00PM – Doors open for a “45 Fest” with LIVE Music, Food and Beverage Concessions, and Special Guest Speakers

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump celebrates Freedom, Faith, and America

Tickets:

Register for free Tickets HERE.

