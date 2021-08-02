Advertisement

Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Cullman.

The Alabama Republican Party posted the announcement Monday on the ALGOP website.

The Save America rally will be at York Family Farms on County Road 469 in Cullman on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Trump will speak at 7:00 p.m.

Timeline of Events:

2:00PM – Doors open for a “45 Fest” with LIVE Music, Food and Beverage Concessions, and Special Guest Speakers

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump celebrates Freedom, Faith, and America

Tickets:

Register for free Tickets HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More road construction coming to Dothan’s Hwy 84 West
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse...
Enterprise woman accused of striking child with cell phone cord
Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman

Latest News

Dale Co Sheriff Office Training Facility
Progress is being made on Dale County Sheriff Office new training facility
Dale Co Sheriff Office Training Facility
Dale Co Sheriff Training Facility
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Rosa Parks Exhibit
Ozark-Dale County Library hosting Rosa Parks exhibit
Dothan changes its mind, will allow reporters at polling places