Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates

Latest News

New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Sign up this week for fall Leisure Services programs
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics with gesture to support oppressed communities