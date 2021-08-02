Advertisement

Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy

(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital is changing visitation policies due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area.

The changes will go into effect starting Monday, August 2nd. There will be one visitor allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitation is restricted for COVID-positive patients.

Visitors are required to wears masks.

More details can be found on Flowers Hospital’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates

Latest News

Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
A new campaign is kicking off to convince more people to get the COVID-19 Vaccine.
‘We Can Do This Alabama’: Campaign takes new approach to vaccinations
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated
She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days