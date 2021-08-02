Advertisement

Enterprise woman accused of striking child with cell phone cord

Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse of a Child under 18.
Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse of a Child under 18.(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise woman has been charged with child abuse after allegedly striking a juvenile with a cell phone cord.

Saturday night Enterprise officers responded to a disturbance call. EPD Officers discovered a 14-year-old juvenile was struck multiple times with a cell phone charging cord. The juvenile suffered welts and bruising to the left side of the body.

Latisha Nicole Holmes, age 34, of Enterprise, AL was arrested and charged with Willful Abuse of a Child under 18.

Holmes was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

