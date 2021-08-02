Advertisement

Dothan voters choose mayor, commission, school board Tuesday

(WECT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, August 3 to select the next mayor, city commission, and school board.

The City is encouraging voters to practice COVID prevention measures while voting, including wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.

Masks are encouraged and will be available at each location. Poll workers will be sanitizing the areas regularly.

Polls will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM. The city has a web app to help residents find their polling location.

Voters will have to show a valid photo ID.

If you have any further questions, contact the City Clerk’s office at 334-615-3160.

