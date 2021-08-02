Alabama hospitals prepare for COVID surge again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals across Alabama are once again devoting more resources to COVID units.

They’re anticipating another wave of COVID patients as the delta variant continues to run rampant in our state.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association said a worst-case scenario projection shows nearly 8,000 COVID patients could soon find themselves in the hospital.

And he said the problem won’t necessarily be finding space for them, but rather finding people to care for them.

More than 1,400 COVID patients in hospital beds, 400 in the ICU, and just shy of 200 patients on ventilators.

That’s the current situation Alabama hospitals are facing.

“And to put this in perspective on the first of July we had 207 patients in the hospital. Yesterday, the 1st of August, we had 1,447. So, we’ve seen a seven-fold increase just in the last month,” said President of Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson.

He said Alabama hospitals are facing an exponential increase in COVID patients unlike what we saw back in November, December and January.

“We’re very concerned about what this is going to look like in another two weeks. I think certainly this week, we’re going to go over 1,500, probably over 1,600 and exceed what we did this time last year. I will not at all be surprised to see us over 2,000 in a week or so, and then probably by the end of this month, first of September, we could be at the 3,000 people in hospital number,” Dr. Williamson explained.

Just a couple of months ago, some hospitals were downsizing COVID units as positive cases of the virus were trending down.

But with the Delta variant rapidly spreading across the state, Dr. Williamson said efforts to treat more COVID patients are ramping back up.

“And so, we’ll see ICU units that we previously dedicated to other things be converted to COVID units. We’ll see spaces that have been non-patient care spaces maybe converted again into patient care spaces. We are unfortunately seeing the replay of a movie that does not have a good outcome,” Dr. Williamson said.

He added that he fears we’re at a much more challenging place with staffing than we were a year, or even six months ago, because doctors and nurses are fatigued and frustrated by this virus.

Dr. Williamson said this is mostly preventable, especially if more people get the shot in the arm.

