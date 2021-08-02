Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Zion Chapel Rebels

The Rebels are going to have to get gritty this season to see results.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Zion Chapel Rebels are ready for redemption in the 2021 season.

A bad taste was left in the Rebels mouths after the team ended last year with a 1-10 record.

On the bright side, a lot of big men are returning to the line for Zion Chapel with some much needed experience, as the Rebels also have a load of new players taking the field.

A tough schedule for the red and white in Class 2A Region 2, but Head Coach Randy Bryant says strong competition is key.

“Everybody we play is bigger, more athletic and faster than us,” said Bryant. “So, it comes down to grit. That’s something we work on everyday trying to be better. So, it’s going to be tough you know but opportunities will be presented to us to take advantage at some point, and we’ve just got to be ready.”

Zion Chapel kicks off the season August 20th with Florala.

