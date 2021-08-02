2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton is coming off a lack luster 2020 season finishing the year 1-8.

The Gamecocks ready to get rolling again with a solid group of veterans returning to the field including a 12-man senior core.

A group filled with leaders like quarterback Caden Cupp and Jamarcus Brown looking to leave their mark at New Brockton.

Head Coach Zack Holmes seeing a lot of growth in his squad this summer.

Now it’s time to take the next step and get the program back to the playoffs.

“You know, we’ve got to start better and be more consistent as we move throughout the game,” said Holmes. “I think that’s the key. We’re in a really tough region but the thing about our region with it being really competitive, if you make the playoffs then you should have a chance in the first round to win. So, hopefully that’s kind of the goal. That’s what we want to do is make the playoffs first and then obviously to win a playoff game would be huge.”

New Brockton will be feeling the love from the home crowd early in the season as the Gamecocks open the year with three straight home games.

It all starts with Cottonwood on August 20.

