Advertisement

Tax holiday continues through August 9

Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday continues for another week.
Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday continues for another week.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday continues for another week.

The tax holiday continues through August 9.

No sales tax will be collected on clothes under $60, school supplies under $15 and the first $1000 worth of computers and computer accessories for personal use.

For more information about the tax holiday, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Sign up this week for fall Leisure Services programs
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools
More road construction coming to Dothan’s Hwy 84 West
Flowers Hospital Revising Visitation Policy