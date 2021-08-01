Rainy Monday Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture is on the way for the first part of the week, leading to showers and thunderstorms Monday. Look for some heavy downpours during the PM hours, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible again Tuesday and Wednesday before we turn drier. Temperatures will ease over the days ahead.

TONIGHT – Early rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms are likely. High near 90°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

