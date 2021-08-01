Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are making new recommendations for people with natural immunity against COVID-19.

Earlier this year, people who developed immunity from having a COVID-19 infection, were told they should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine, but health officials are now saying it is better to get it right away.

Jefferson County’s Dr. Wesley Willeford said waiting 90 days was only previously recommended because the supply of shots was so low. But, state health officials said now there are more than enough doses.

Willeford said once you are out of the ten day isolation period and fever free, you should get the shot right away, because you get even more protection.

“People who have had natural COVID-19 infection, followed by COVID-19 vaccine, really have a incredibly strong immune response that may be stronger than people who have just been vaccinated,” Willeford said.

Willeford said adding vaccine immunity to natural immunity allows you to be protected from another infection for longer.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.