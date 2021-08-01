Advertisement

Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection

(WALB)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are making new recommendations for people with natural immunity against COVID-19.

Earlier this year, people who developed immunity from having a COVID-19 infection, were told they should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine, but health officials are now saying it is better to get it right away.

Jefferson County’s Dr. Wesley Willeford said waiting 90 days was only previously recommended because the supply of shots was so low. But, state health officials said now there are more than enough doses.

Willeford said once you are out of the ten day isolation period and fever free, you should get the shot right away, because you get even more protection.

“People who have had natural COVID-19 infection, followed by COVID-19 vaccine, really have a incredibly strong immune response that may be stronger than people who have just been vaccinated,” Willeford said.

Willeford said adding vaccine immunity to natural immunity allows you to be protected from another infection for longer.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Charge: Massage therapist molests woman
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-29
Another warm night
Ozark Leisure Services
Ozark Leisure Services holds family-fun health day Saturday afternoon