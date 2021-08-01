Advertisement

Atlanta games’ memorabilia rich in nostalgia, if not value

Atlanta hosted the Olympics in 1996
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Collectors looking to cash in on memorabilia from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta may be disappointed.

Auctioneers and sports memorabilia experts tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution many of the items commemorating the event were made in such great quantities, they’re not worth much. Take the commemorative stamps the U.S. Postal Service issued for the games. The newspaper says a sheet of 20 can be purchased on eBay for their face value of $6.40.

There are, of course, exceptions for rarer items. A gold medal from the games can pull in more than $20,000, and the Nike sneakers sprinter Michael Johnson wore sold for $6,000 in 2012.

