Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A search warrant at a home in Samson has put three men behind bars, one of them from Geneva County, the other two from Missouri.

Sheriff Helms tells News 4 this investigation was based on information that was obtained locally and from Camden County, Missouri. The information was in regards to the distribution of pornography and sexual abuse of minors.

During this search warrant a large amount of a controlled substance and electronic devices were obtained.

Geneva county native Matthew Allan Pena is charged with distribution for pornography to a minor, electronic solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Andrew Ellis Harris from Missouri is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

His son, Andrew Harris Junior is charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of chemical endangerment to a child.

The three are being held in the Geneva County Jail, on no bond.

“Any time that any of our crimes deal with children, I mean it really strikes a cord in our community and nobody wants to see that,” Sheriff Helms said. “The damage that goes to the child follows them for years, and it takes a lot of counseling and it’s hard for them to ever recover from this and I cannot understand it and I do not, for the life in me, be able to understand who has that type of mentality.”

Sheriff Helms said this investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.

Multiple agencies are involved in this investigation including the SBI and FBI.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

