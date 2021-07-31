Spike in COVID-19 causes shortage of hospital beds at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown is experiencing a shortage of beds due to a new spike in COVID-19.

When Hurricane Michael struck Calhoun County, Calhoun-Liberty Hospital went from having 15 inpatient beds, to having just 10. Now, with the recent COVID-19 increase, those 10 beds have been full, and patients have had to be sent elsewhere.

Hospital Officials say about 40 to 50% of current patients coming into the Emergency Room are COVID positive, and the patients vary between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

CEO of Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Christinia Jepson encourages people to get vaccinated as their first line of defense against COVID-19. However, for those opposed to getting vaccinated, there is still a way to stay safe.

“If you’re not going to get the vaccine it’s very, very important to wear your mask,” Jepson said. “Right now there’s just a high number of COVID cases.”

The county health department will be at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital on Thursday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. offering a vaccination clinic to anyone who would like to get the shot.

