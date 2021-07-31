Southeast Health changes location for COVID-19 vaccines

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning, Monday, August 2, the Southeast Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move back to the second floor of the Doctors Building.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has resulted in an increased demand for the vaccine, which has necessitated the move back to the Doctors Building. To access the vaccine clinic, enter through Entrance 1 on either the upper or lower levels of the East Parking Garage. Take elevator D to the second floor and follow the signage.

Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/ from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

During the last two months, Southeast Health has seen the number of inpatient COVID-19 cases increase from one to more than 60 this week. George Narby, MD, chief medical officer at Southeast Health, encourages everyone who is eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine continues to be the best defense against all variants greatly reducing the threat of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Dr. Narby said. “There is overwhelming evidence that those who have been vaccinated will not end up in the hospital and if they do their outcomes are better, even if they get COVID-19.”

Dr. Narby also reminds everyone to remain diligent in protecting themselves against COVID-19 by wearing a mask when appropriate and practicing safe hand hygiene.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.