Poplar Head Farmers Market winds down summer season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Poplar Head Farmers Market held its’ final market of the summer Saturday morning.

Donna Balzaratti, the farmers market manager, tells News 4 that the market included about 14 vendors from around the Wiregrass selling vegetables, fruits, treats, and even jewelry.

Balzaratti says some of the vendors sold out of their produce every week. The market has been at its new location on the corner of North Foster and North Oates streets, which vendors say has been a welcome change.

“It’s been great. We’re in our new location, which is off the concrete which is awesome. It’s much nicer, it’s easier on our bodies, it’s easier on everybody because it’s cooler, nicer, and our new pavillian will be even better,” said Wendy Robbins, a vendor at the market.

The Poplar Head Farmers Market is coming back every Saturday in October for its’ fall market.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.