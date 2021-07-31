Ozark Leisure Services holds family-fun health day Saturday afternoon

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Leisure Services organizers held a Family Fun Health Day Saturday at the Ozark Civic Center.

There were nutritious foods and drinks physical activities, like bouncy houses and bungee trampolines and arts and crafts.

Prizes included basketballs and bikes for the kids, and kitchen appliances to help adults prepare healthy meals, like pasta makers and air fryers.

“For me, I just love putting it on. Just to see the smiles on people’s faces when they come in. You know, just to have an event that they don’t actually have to pay for, just to have this fun that they can enjoy themselves. I think its really good for the community,” said OLS Facility Manager Ayanna Williams

The event was funded by an NRPA grant.

Organizers say there are plans to hold similar events like this in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.