Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan’s mayor has raised nearly $20,000, with a state homebuilders political action committee giving Mark Saliba his largest contribution, $5000.

He is not the only candidate to receive that much in a single donation. One commission candidate received a similar amount from a CDB retailer.

Several candidates have not filed financial disclosure forms, not required unless contributions or expenditures exceed $1,000.

Donations and expenses less than $25 are not reported.

From campaign disclosure forms, here is a synopsis of donations as of this week, not including donations candidates made to their campaigns.

Mayor

Mark Saliba (I)

Lee Thomas $300

Felton Woodham $1,000

Kristi Smith $500

Dr. Diane Saliba Hassan $500

Robert Hewes $1,000

Fred Saliba $1,000

Liddon Furniture Company $750

Mohammad Hassan $250

Larry Register $1,000

Forrest Register $500

Michael C. Yarbrough $350

David Dauphin $250

Daniel Jackson $1,000

Joyful Properties LLC $250

Elri Parker $1,000

Joseph Johnson $500

Leon Minsky $100

Alabama Builders PAC $5,000

Dean Mitchell $250

Jennifer Hendrix $250

Susan Wilkins $100

John Watson $1,000

Abby Downs $1,000

Sidney Miller, Jr., candidate for mayor

No report

Commission, district 1

Kevin Dorsey (I)

None

Michael Johnson

None

Khashia Mathis

No report

Commission, district 2

Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland

Kenneth Brown $250

James and Brenda Coleman $200

Todd Kelly $100

Seanne Warrior $100

Rodriguez Sanderson $100

Sonja Baxter $100

Carlos Thomas $100

Jesse Frazier $100

Craig Johnson $100

Aretha Pride $100

Tony Fleming $150

Brenda Beasley $100

Jennifer Burns $100

CoachE1 LLC $250

Carolyn and Tom West $250

Charles and Amy West Buntin $250

Tarik Register $100

Latetia and Michael Jackson $250

Carla Woodall $250

David Scarborough $250

Crown Properties $500

Vince Edge $250

Anterica Mayfield

No report

Harvey Farrey III

No Report

Phillipe Kirksey

None

Commission, district 3

Bradley Bedwell

No contributions

Albert Kirkland (I)

Gail Taylor $1,000

Tony Strickland $500

Effie Rodgers $250

Alabama Builders PAC $1,000

Commission, district 4

John Ferguson (I)

George Talley $250

Robert S. Hewes $200

Neil Holloway $250

Morris Holloway $250

Cornelius Insurance Agency $250

Forrest and Fields $250

Michael D. Smith $1,000

Gary Hall $1,000

Barge Design Solutions $100

Commissioner, district 5

Gantt Pierce

Oliver Kingsley, Jr. $2,000

Bob Boothe $250

Dr. Mohammed Hassan $250

Harris Security Systems $250

Garrett Johnson $500

Raynor Clifton Attorney at Law $500

Kristy Kirkland $50

Holly Sawyer $100

Gina Archibald $100

Davis Auto Body $1,000

Bart Liddon $100

Hilda Hardy $100

Zach Rodgers $100

Mo Hassan $100

Keith Peterman $250

Paul Gleason $100

Gene Martin $250

Beau Benton $250

Wiregrass Homebuilders Association $1,000

David Cornelius $250

Terry Pierce $500

Mo Hassan $100

Ziggy Pie, LLC $200

Anita Dawkins Weatherington

Dothan CDB LLC $5,000

John H. Watson $100

Michael Frandev $500

S&L Contractor LLC $500

Michael D. Schmitz $1,000

District 6

Incumbent David Crutchfield has no opposition.

