Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan’s mayor has raised nearly $20,000, with a state homebuilders political action committee giving Mark Saliba his largest contribution, $5000.
He is not the only candidate to receive that much in a single donation. One commission candidate received a similar amount from a CDB retailer.
Several candidates have not filed financial disclosure forms, not required unless contributions or expenditures exceed $1,000.
Donations and expenses less than $25 are not reported.
From campaign disclosure forms, here is a synopsis of donations as of this week, not including donations candidates made to their campaigns.
Mayor
Mark Saliba (I)
Lee Thomas $300
Felton Woodham $1,000
Kristi Smith $500
Dr. Diane Saliba Hassan $500
Robert Hewes $1,000
Fred Saliba $1,000
Liddon Furniture Company $750
Mohammad Hassan $250
Larry Register $1,000
Forrest Register $500
Michael C. Yarbrough $350
David Dauphin $250
Daniel Jackson $1,000
Joyful Properties LLC $250
Elri Parker $1,000
Joseph Johnson $500
Leon Minsky $100
Alabama Builders PAC $5,000
Dean Mitchell $250
Jennifer Hendrix $250
Susan Wilkins $100
John Watson $1,000
Abby Downs $1,000
Sidney Miller, Jr., candidate for mayor
No report
Commission, district 1
Kevin Dorsey (I)
None
Michael Johnson
None
Khashia Mathis
No report
Commission, district 2
Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland
Kenneth Brown $250
James and Brenda Coleman $200
Todd Kelly $100
Seanne Warrior $100
Rodriguez Sanderson $100
Sonja Baxter $100
Carlos Thomas $100
Jesse Frazier $100
Craig Johnson $100
Aretha Pride $100
Tony Fleming $150
Brenda Beasley $100
Jennifer Burns $100
CoachE1 LLC $250
Carolyn and Tom West $250
Charles and Amy West Buntin $250
Tarik Register $100
Latetia and Michael Jackson $250
Carla Woodall $250
David Scarborough $250
Crown Properties $500
Vince Edge $250
Anterica Mayfield
No report
Harvey Farrey III
No Report
Phillipe Kirksey
None
Commission, district 3
Bradley Bedwell
No contributions
Albert Kirkland (I)
Gail Taylor $1,000
Tony Strickland $500
Effie Rodgers $250
Alabama Builders PAC $1,000
Commission, district 4
John Ferguson (I)
George Talley $250
Robert S. Hewes $200
Neil Holloway $250
Morris Holloway $250
Cornelius Insurance Agency $250
Forrest and Fields $250
Michael D. Smith $1,000
Gary Hall $1,000
Barge Design Solutions $100
Commissioner, district 5
Gantt Pierce
Oliver Kingsley, Jr. $2,000
Bob Boothe $250
Dr. Mohammed Hassan $250
Harris Security Systems $250
Garrett Johnson $500
Raynor Clifton Attorney at Law $500
Kristy Kirkland $50
Holly Sawyer $100
Gina Archibald $100
Davis Auto Body $1,000
Bart Liddon $100
Hilda Hardy $100
Zach Rodgers $100
Mo Hassan $100
Keith Peterman $250
Paul Gleason $100
Gene Martin $250
Beau Benton $250
Wiregrass Homebuilders Association $1,000
David Cornelius $250
Terry Pierce $500
Mo Hassan $100
Ziggy Pie, LLC $200
Anita Dawkins Weatherington
Dothan CDB LLC $5,000
John H. Watson $100
Michael Frandev $500
S&L Contractor LLC $500
Michael D. Schmitz $1,000
District 6
Incumbent David Crutchfield has no opposition.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.