Advertisement

Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates

Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.(None)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan’s mayor has raised nearly $20,000, with a state homebuilders political action committee giving Mark Saliba his largest contribution, $5000.

He is not the only candidate to receive that much in a single donation. One commission candidate received a similar amount from a CDB retailer.

Several candidates have not filed financial disclosure forms, not required unless contributions or expenditures exceed $1,000.

Donations and expenses less than $25 are not reported.

From campaign disclosure forms, here is a synopsis of donations as of this week, not including donations candidates made to their campaigns.

Mayor

Mark Saliba (I)

Lee Thomas $300

Felton Woodham $1,000

Kristi Smith $500

Dr. Diane Saliba Hassan $500

Robert Hewes $1,000

Fred Saliba $1,000

Liddon Furniture Company $750

Mohammad Hassan $250

Larry Register $1,000

Forrest Register $500

Michael C. Yarbrough $350

David Dauphin $250

Daniel Jackson $1,000

Joyful Properties LLC $250

Elri Parker $1,000

Joseph Johnson $500

Leon Minsky $100

Alabama Builders PAC $5,000

Dean Mitchell $250

Jennifer Hendrix $250

Susan Wilkins $100

John Watson $1,000

Abby Downs $1,000

Sidney Miller, Jr., candidate for mayor

No report

Commission, district 1

Kevin Dorsey (I)

None

Michael Johnson

None

Khashia Mathis

No report

Commission, district 2

Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland

Kenneth Brown $250

James and Brenda Coleman $200

Todd Kelly $100

Seanne Warrior $100

Rodriguez Sanderson $100

Sonja Baxter $100

Carlos Thomas $100

Jesse Frazier $100

Craig Johnson $100

Aretha Pride $100

Tony Fleming $150

Brenda Beasley $100

Jennifer Burns $100

CoachE1 LLC $250

Carolyn and Tom West $250

Charles and Amy West Buntin $250

Tarik Register $100

Latetia and Michael Jackson $250

Carla Woodall $250

David Scarborough $250

Crown Properties $500

Vince Edge $250

Anterica Mayfield

No report

Harvey Farrey III

No Report

Phillipe Kirksey

None

Commission, district 3

Bradley Bedwell

No contributions

Albert Kirkland (I)

Gail Taylor $1,000

Tony Strickland $500

Effie Rodgers $250

Alabama Builders PAC $1,000

Commission, district 4

John Ferguson (I)

George Talley $250

Robert S. Hewes $200

Neil Holloway $250

Morris Holloway $250

Cornelius Insurance Agency $250

Forrest and Fields $250

Michael D. Smith $1,000

Gary Hall $1,000

Barge Design Solutions $100

Commissioner, district 5

Gantt Pierce

Oliver Kingsley, Jr. $2,000

Bob Boothe $250

Dr. Mohammed Hassan $250

Harris Security Systems $250

Garrett Johnson $500

Raynor Clifton Attorney at Law $500

Kristy Kirkland $50

Holly Sawyer $100

Gina Archibald $100

Davis Auto Body $1,000

Bart Liddon $100

Hilda Hardy $100

Zach Rodgers $100

Mo Hassan $100

Keith Peterman $250

Paul Gleason $100

Gene Martin $250

Beau Benton $250

Wiregrass Homebuilders Association $1,000

David Cornelius $250

Terry Pierce $500

Mo Hassan $100

Ziggy Pie, LLC $200

Anita Dawkins Weatherington

Dothan CDB LLC $5,000

John H. Watson $100

Michael Frandev $500

S&L Contractor LLC $500

Michael D. Schmitz $1,000

District 6

Incumbent David Crutchfield has no opposition.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
CR539 Enterprise Shooting
Deadly Thursday night shooting in Enterprise
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes
Geneva County Arrests
WTVY - Three arrested in Geneva County
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 30, 2021