Charge: Massage therapist molests woman

Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021(Dothan Police)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan message therapist already charged with spying on a customer has been arrested again.

Paul Meadows, 50, was booked Friday on one count of Sexual Abuse first degree, per records.

While no official information has come from police as of Saturday morning, a source tells News 4 the charge stems from a complaint a woman made against Meadows following his first arrest on June 22.

Regarding that Aggravated Surveillance charge, police say Meadows had used a pinhole camera at his business, Touch of Grace, to secretly record a customer.

That recording device was discovered by a construction crew that remodeled the building after Meadow’s closed his business.

Related to Meadows latest arrest, a person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree if:

(1) He subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion; or

(2) He subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.

Meadows posted bond and has been released from the Houston County Jail.

