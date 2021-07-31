Another warm night

SYNOPSIS – A few scattered showers and storms will remain possible this evening, temperatures remain very warm in the 90s where it doesn’t rain. Tomorrow a better chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon hours. Heading into next week things look wet as well, Monday looks to be the best chance of rain for the week. The good news is temperatures back off a little into the upper 80s for a few days.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 2 feet.

