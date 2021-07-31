2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva County Bulldogs

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County asserting itself as a dominant force in Class 2A Region 2.

The Dawgs coming off an 8-4 season a year ago, their first 8 plus win season since 2013.

While a some of the Wiregrass teams are rebuilding, Geneva County is able to reload.

The Bulldogs returning a number of veteran players led by Alabama commit Emmanuel Henderson.

While Head Coach Jim Bob Striplin is known for his high scoring offense, he thinks the defense will play a pivotal role for the Bulldogs this season.

“We’re going to be really stout on the defensive end,” said Striplin. “I feel really good about that. That’s been an area of concern of ours over the last few years. We’ve been able to put a lot of points on the board, but I think our defense is right where it needs to be. We finally developed a veteran group bringing in a lot of seniors and a lot of juniors, and that’s really going to help us out a lot this year.”

The Bulldogs kick off the season at home against Wicksburg on August 27.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.