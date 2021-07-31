2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Rick Darlington’s second season at Enterprise High School went much better than his first.

The Wildcats rolled to a 7-3 regular season record, including a win over eventual State Runner-Up Auburn, before falling in the first round of the playoffs to Theodore.

Now in his third season, Darlington says the third year is when the culture of the program is installed.

Expectations are always high when it comes to Wildcat football and this year is no different.

It will be tough though once again competing in Class 7A Region 2 and losing key leaders from last year’s team including running back Joshua McCray who is now at Illinois, and ide receiver Jared Smith who signed with West Florida.

Darlington hopes he has a group that will go out and compete every week and leave it all on the field.

”I want to be a team that is tough and I want to be a team that plays hard,” said Darlington. “I want to get better throughout the season. You want to win a game a week. There’s a lot of those Fridays, most Fridays, where that one is a tough one, but if we can get better each week and play our best football at the end of October-early November, that’s really where you want to be.”

Enterprise will get accustomed to the home crowd in 2021 with six straight home games to start the season.

It kicks off on August 20 against Bay High School out of Panama City.

