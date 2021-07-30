Wish kid Hayden Farmer dreams of a white Christmas in NYC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wishes are expected to be granted this year and wish kid Hayden Farmer has been patiently waiting for her wish to be granted after COVID-19 put a stop to Make A Wish efforts.

Between cheerleading, playing tennis and spending time with loved ones Hayden Farmer is a busy kid.

“I like to play with my cats and go down the street and have fun with my neighbors,” Hayden Farmer said.

But, her reality is not so common as she is battling a rare genetic disorder.

“It kind of turned us upside down, but we’re learning what to do and how to deal with the journey,” Windy Farmer, Hayden Farmer’s mother, said.

Hayden was born with Fanconi Anemia, a DNA repair disease in 2019 she was officially diagnosed. Right now, her bone marrow is in moderate stage of failure, leading to having low platelets which puts a limit on what she can do.

“With the low platelets she bruises easy, so she can’t participate in contact sports,” Windy Farmer said.

The Farmer family travels once a year to Cincinnati, Ohio for a bone marrow biopsy and aspiration.

“Where they pull off some of the bone marrow and the liquid to look at the cells to see if we have good cells or if any bad cells are being created and that’s where they look for leukemia cells,” Windy Farmer said.

But Hayden is wishing for a plane ticket to go on another trip, a trip to New York City.

“I just think all the possibilities of what she can see there would just be great for her to experience in New York City and so hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to do that and for her to just see a different side of the country that she has never seen before,” Scott Farmer, Hayden Farmer’s father, said.

Hayden dreams of a white Christmas in the big apple.

“I wanted to go there when it snows because I love snow and I thought that it would be a good time of year to go at Christmas so I can go to Rockefeller Plaza and see the big Christmas tree,” Hayden Farmer said.

And strives to make a stop to see the statue of liberty while she is there.

“I just think it is a very cool artifact,” Hayden Farmer said.

The Farmer family needs help from the Wiregrass to fulfill this wish. They send thanks the Make A Wish Foundation for everything they do.

Families are able to take their trips as soon as this year if they are fully vaccinated.

