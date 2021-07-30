Very hot this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Very hot day ahead, Heat Advisories are in effect for our Alabama and Georgia counties and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for our Florida counties until 6pm. Temperatures will rise to around 100° this afternoon with no relief in the form of rain. Tomorrow will be another hot day with a chance of PM showers. Sunday looks a little better rain chance wise and by the middle of next week our afternoon highs till drop back down into the upper 80s.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 98°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT –Mostly clear. Low near 78°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 97°. Winds W 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

