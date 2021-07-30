Troy University receives helicopter from Alabama Welcome Center

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

Troy University will soon have a new display piece on their troy campus.

The university is receiving a Huey helicopter from ALDOT that was sitting at the Alabama Welcome Center on 231.

The helicopter will be taken to Bell Helicopter to be restored.

When restored, the aircraft will be displayed in front of a consolidated ROTC building on campus.

“To be able to show this to people, to talk about its history, this aircraft actually flew in Vietnam. So, it will allow us to use it as a touchstone for talking about what that meant, the veterans who came before,” said Walter Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development for Troy University.

The university is hoping to have the Huey displayed on campus in late fall.

