South Central Alabama Mental Health offering new service with COVID-19

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

South Central Alabama Mental Health is offering a new service this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counselors are making home visits, speaking at seminars for churches and schools.

Educating the community on the COVID-19 vaccine and other resources offered with housing assistance or how to pay bills or information on food banks.

They are also their if someone just needs to talk while dealing with depression or anxiety because of COVID-19.

The service is offered in Butler, Coffee, Covington and Crenshaw counties.

“Sometimes it’s just someone that has had COVID-19 in the past, and just wants someone to speak with. They’re still dealing with depression or anxiety, or that fear that ‘I’m scared to go outside because I’m scared, I’m going to get COVID-19 again,’” said Danielle Wright, COVID-19 Outreach Counselor for SCAMHC.

For more information on the service email Danielle Wright.

